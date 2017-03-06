Berkeley County School District’s “Kick-off to Kindergarten” event

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County School District is hosting its annual “Kick-Off to Kindergarten” event March 6 – March 10.

Parents and guardians can register three-, four-, and five-year-olds for BCSD’s early childhood full-day programs for the 2017-18 school year at their local schools. Programs include the Head Start program (K-3 and K-4), the Childhood Development Education Program (CDEP) (K-4), and Kindergarten (K-5).

The following are details of the BCSD early childhood programs:

Head Start is open to children ages three and four, based on family income eligibility, needs assessment, and space availability Families are required to schedule an appointment with a Family Services Associate who will assist them with the application process For information about the Head Start program, call 843-553-5179

is open to children ages three and four, based on family income eligibility, needs assessment, and space availability CDEP is open to Berkeley County four-year-olds based on family income eligibility, needs assessment, and space availability To be eligible, children must be four years of age on or before Sept. 1 For information about the CDEP program, call 843-899-8335

is open to Berkeley County four-year-olds based on family income eligibility, needs assessment, and space availability Kindergarten is open to all Berkeley County five- year olds Children must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1

is open to all Berkeley County five- year olds

Information and documentation required for registration:

Original birth certificate of student (student must be three, four, or five on or before Sept. 1)

Medicaid number, if applicable

Two proofs of residence with street address (utility bill, rental agreement, etc.) Cell phone bills will not be accepted

SC immunization form and applicable health records

School records from previous school, if available

Special education forms, if applicable

Proof of guardianship if student lives with someone other than parent

Proof of income for Head Start and four-year-old registration ONLY (2016 Tax Returns, pay stubs, W-2 forms)

Registration forms will be available at each school and on the BCSD website beginning March 6.