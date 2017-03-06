Berkeley County School District’s “Kick-off to Kindergarten” event

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County School District is hosting its annual “Kick-Off to Kindergarten” event March 6 – March 10.
Parents and guardians can register three-, four-, and five-year-olds for BCSD’s early childhood full-day programs for the 2017-18 school year at their local schools. Programs include the Head Start program (K-3 and K-4), the Childhood Development Education Program (CDEP) (K-4), and Kindergarten (K-5).
The following are details of the BCSD early childhood programs:
- Head Start is open to children ages three and four, based on family income eligibility, needs assessment, and space availability
- Families are required to schedule an appointment with a Family Services Associate who will assist them with the application process
- For information about the Head Start program, call 843-553-5179
- CDEP is open to Berkeley County four-year-olds based on family income eligibility, needs assessment, and space availability
- To be eligible, children must be four years of age on or before Sept. 1
- For information about the CDEP program, call 843-899-8335
- Kindergarten is open to all Berkeley County five- year olds
- Children must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1
Information and documentation required for registration:
- Original birth certificate of student (student must be three, four, or five on or before Sept. 1)
- Medicaid number, if applicable
- Two proofs of residence with street address (utility bill, rental agreement, etc.) Cell phone bills will not be accepted
- SC immunization form and applicable health records
- School records from previous school, if available
- Special education forms, if applicable
- Proof of guardianship if student lives with someone other than parent
- Proof of income for Head Start and four-year-old registration ONLY (2016 Tax Returns, pay stubs, W-2 forms)
Registration forms will be available at each school and on the BCSD website beginning March 6.