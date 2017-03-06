Berkeley County family’s home destroyed in blaze

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted a Berkeley County family, consisting of 3 adults and 1 child, when their mobile home, located on Ayers Road in Moncks Corner, was destroyed Sunday, March 5.

Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department and Whitesville Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping the residents by providing services to meet their immediate needs, including personal hygiene items, financial assistance for temporary lodging, and referrals to partner agencies to assist with their long-term recovery.

The American Red Cross, on average, responds to a home fire every four hours in South Carolina. Because of volunteers and financial assistance from the community, the Red Cross was able to help more than 7,100 individuals affected by disasters, the majority of those being home fires, in S.C. last year.