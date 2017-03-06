Authorities investigate armed robbery in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery Sunday evening.

Details are limited but we are told the incident happened at 9135 University Boulevard just after 10 p.m.

Authorities say a white male wearing a black hoodie with camouflage pants along with a camouflage mask entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money from a store clerk. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction with an unknown about of money.

