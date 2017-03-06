Authorities investigate controlled burn as possible cause of recent dog fatality

ST. GEORGE, SC (WCBD)- Authorities have released an update on the dog found in St. George with severe burns that passed away Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking into the possibility of the dog being burned by a controlled burn. Though no possibilities on how the dog received burns have been ruled out.

Early Tuesday morning the Dorchester County Animal Control rushed to the Frances R. Willis SPCA with a severely under-weight dog that appeared to have been burned with gasoline after responding to a call that a dog has wandered onto a woman’s front porch.

The dog was estimated to be between 2 and 4 years old. It could barely walk and was carried into the clinic and given medication for the pain.

The SPCA veterinarian decided the prognosis was either immediate euthanasia due to its pain and suffering or to bring the dog to a specialist to see what could be done to help him. It was brought to the Charleston Veterinary Referral center where he was given several tests where it was determined that the dog’s outlook was bleak.

At Francis R. Willis SPCA the end goal for every animal is to find them a forever home and unfortunately according to the SPCA it had endured too much.

The SPCA says they do not doubt that the dog was neglected and is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved

An investigation is ongoing and Animal Control is currently searching for its owner.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Dorchester County Animal Control at 843-563-0015.

Those who wants to donate to the reward fund or to the shelter’s emergency medical fund CLICK HERE.