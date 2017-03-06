3 teens arrested after posting hospital assault on Facebook

By Published:
WCBD-facebookCrime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina arrested three teenagers who they say attacked a 17-year-old girl who was in a hospital waiting room to visit a friend and broadcast the assault on Facebook Live.

WSOC-TV in Charlotte reports that Urhonda Phillips watched her daughter being hit with a trash can lid, punched repeatedly and robbed of her cell phone, wallet and book bag on the Feb. 15 video.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police used the video to identify the attackers, who’ve been jailed on charges of simple assault, second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery and felony conspiracy.

Carolinas Medical Center said its security team responded, alerted police and helped them investigate. The hospital statement said no patients, staff or other visitors were injured.

