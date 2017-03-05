Trump hotel may be political capital of the nation’s capital

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s $200 million hotel inside the federally owned Old Post Office building has become the place to see, be seen, drink, network – even live – for the still-emerging Trump set.

It’s a rich environment for lobbyists and anyone hoping to rub elbows with Trump-related politicos – despite a veil of ethics questions that hangs overhead.

For Republican Party players, it’s the only place to stay. At least three administration officials are calling it their D.C. home.

Trump says he’s not involved in the day-to-day operations of his businesses, but he does retain a financial interest in them.

A stay at the hotel gives someone trying to win over Trump on a policy issue or political decision a potential IOU – and that concerns ethics lawyers.