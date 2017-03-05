Trump hotel may be political capital of the nation’s capital

By Published:
Trump International Las Vegas
FILE - This Aug. 21, 2015 file photo shows the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Customer credit and debit card numbers may have been stolen at seven Trump hotels after its payment systems were hacked for nearly a year. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File) LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s $200 million hotel inside the federally owned Old Post Office building has become the place to see, be seen, drink, network – even live – for the still-emerging Trump set.

It’s a rich environment for lobbyists and anyone hoping to rub elbows with Trump-related politicos – despite a veil of ethics questions that hangs overhead.

For Republican Party players, it’s the only place to stay. At least three administration officials are calling it their D.C. home.

Trump says he’s not involved in the day-to-day operations of his businesses, but he does retain a financial interest in them.

A stay at the hotel gives someone trying to win over Trump on a policy issue or political decision a potential IOU – and that concerns ethics lawyers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s