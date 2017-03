Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Kelly Kenny was last seen February 28th at the recovery Room Tavern on King Street.

Authorities say that her cell phone last pinged on Highway 17 near Shem Creek.

Kenny has a 2015 white colored Subaru Imprezza with a North Carolina tag saying “SQRRLS”.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

We will bring you more on this story as it becomes available.