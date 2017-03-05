One person dead following crash in Wadmalaw

Wadmalaw, SC (WCBD)- One person is dead after a single car accident in Wadmalaw.

According to authorities, the accident happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Maybank Highway and Liberia Road.

The driver of a black Toyota was traveling on Maybank road when the driver ran off the shoulder of the road and collided with a high voltage power pole.

The driver, who was the only passenger of the car and not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division.

