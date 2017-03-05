Missouri fires hoops coach Anderson ahead of SEC tourney

Missouri has fired basketball coach Kim Anderson after less than three seasons with his alma mater.

Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement Sunday that he asked Anderson to step down after next week’s SEC Tournament. Missouri is the No. 14 seed and plays Auburn on Wednesday night.

Anderson took over a program in disarray after leading Central Missouri to the Division II national championship but was never able to get things going in the right direction. He compiled a 26-67 record with the Tigers, who were 7-23 and 2-16 in the SEC this season.

Anderson was a conference player of the year for Missouri before spending two stints as Norm Stewart’s assistant coach. But despite his history with the Tigers, he never seemed to be embraced by an agitated fan base weary after the shaky tenures of Quin Snyder, Mike Anderson and Frank Haith.