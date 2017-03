Hanahan, South Carolina (WCBD) – A Goose Creek man is behind bars this morning for stabbing another man Saturday.

Hanahan Police arrested 54 year-old, Haze Ervin Dreher. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Dreher is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

This morning he will appear before a judge at a bond hearing.