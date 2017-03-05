Driver killed after hitting high voltage power pole off Maybank Hwy Sunday

By Published:
car crash

Wadmalaw, South Carolina (WCBD)- One person is dead after a car accident on Maybank Hwy.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the single vehicle accident happened just after 1:30am Sunday, March 5,near Liberia in Wadmalaw.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Toyota was traveling on Maybank Hwy when it ran off the shoulder of the road and collided with a high voltage power pole.

The driver was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident and died at the scene. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The Charleston County Coroner’ s Office will provide you with the identity of the victim. The cause of the accident will be conducted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division.

