Charleston Police Officer Charged With DUI

By Published: Updated:
Kate Cloxton
Kate Cloxton

South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a Charleston Police Officer Saturday, March 4, 2017, for driving under the influence.

Kate Cloxton, 27, of Dunnemann Avenue, of Charleston, is charged with DUI. Cloxton was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

She was off duty and in her personal vehicle when she was arrested.

A Charleston Police Officer initiated a traffic stop about 11:50 p.m. in the area of Sam Rittenburg Boulevard and Downing Street. Claxton was the driver of the vehicle. South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene and took over the investigation.

