American Red Cross Assisting Family in Adams Run after Mobile Home Fire

CHARLESTON, S.C., MARCH 5, 2017- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Mitchell Rd, was damaged by a fire this morning. The Red Cross is helping 2 adults and 3 children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

March is National Red Cross Month. Each year, the president of the United States proclaims March “Red Cross Month.” We use this month as a chance to honor and celebrate the everyday heroes who help us fulfill our mission. This March, we encourage you to uncover your inner hero. Choose one or more of the options below. Be a hero today! To see how the American Red Cross has shaped America’s history visit our history site Red Cross in American History.

HOW TO HELP Those who would like to help people affected by disasters can make a donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. These donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

.