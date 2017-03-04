SCHP investigating deadly car accident in Dorchester County

Dorchester County, South Carolina (WCBD)- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision.

It happened just after 1:30am Saturday on U.S 17A in Dorchester County. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that it was a single vehicle accident.

The car was traveling north on 17 when the driver lost control and went off the road hitting a tree.

Three people were inside the car at the time of the accident. The driver of the vehicle died on scene, two other passengers, one male and female, were taken to Trident Hospital with serious injuries.