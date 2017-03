In a new tweet, President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower just before the 2016 election. Trump is also calling for an investigation into Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi after photos re-surfaced of them with Russian officials

Many officials along with news outlets are working to learn why the POTUS is saying this or getting this new information.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017