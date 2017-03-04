‘Little Jack’s Tavern’ awarded best burger at South Beach Wine & Food Fest

Annie Taylor By Published: Updated:
little-jacks-tavern-

Charleston, South Carolina (WCBD)- The Charleston Wine and Food Fest kicked off this week and foodies from all over flocked to the Holy City to taste the latest and greatest eats from the Culinary scene.

Meanwhile, restaurants around town are open for business showcasing their best dishes! Little Jack’s Tavern is kicking it back old school with classic cocktails, great steaks and an award winning burger.

They were just named best burger at the South Beach Wine and Food Fest. Chef John Amato says they were up against some stiff competition, including Iron Chefs.

Click the link below to check out Little Jack’s Tavern menu!

http://littlejackstavern.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s