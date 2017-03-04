‘Little Jack’s Tavern’ awarded best burger at South Beach Wine & Food Fest

Charleston, South Carolina (WCBD)- The Charleston Wine and Food Fest kicked off this week and foodies from all over flocked to the Holy City to taste the latest and greatest eats from the Culinary scene.

Meanwhile, restaurants around town are open for business showcasing their best dishes! Little Jack’s Tavern is kicking it back old school with classic cocktails, great steaks and an award winning burger.

They were just named best burger at the South Beach Wine and Food Fest. Chef John Amato says they were up against some stiff competition, including Iron Chefs.

Click the link below to check out Little Jack’s Tavern menu!

http://littlejackstavern.com/