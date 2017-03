Columbia – SC The second day of the Championship the ladies of Bishop England searching for their 4th consecutive title, while the boys of Burke looking for their 1st in two years.

3A

Bishop England defeated Newberry 48-47 with a last second shot pushing their streak to 4 State Titles, the 1st in 3A classification.

2A

Burke went back and forth with Keenan but the Bulldogs’ late defense helped claim the 2A State.