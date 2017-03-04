All 36 victims of Ghost Ship fire in Oakland died from smoke inhalation

Annie Taylor By Published:
This Dec. 3, 2016 image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire that started late Friday swept through the Oakland, Calif., building. Dozens of people are confirmed dead with the toll expected to rise. (KGO-TV via AP)
This Dec. 3, 2016 image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire that started late Friday swept through the Oakland, Calif., building. Dozens of people are confirmed dead with the toll expected to rise. (KGO-TV via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Investigators say smoke inhalation killed all 36 victims of a fire at a party at an Oakland warehouse.

The Alameda County coroner confirmed the causes of death Friday for the Dec. 2 fire at the warehouse and artists’ colony known as the Ghost Ship.

Autopsies were performed in December, and the cause of death has been known for weeks, but came to light Friday when the San Francisco Chronicle called the coroner to check on the status of the investigation.

The result, while striking in its uniformity, is not surprising. Smoke inhalation is the most common cause of fire fatalities.

The blaze broke out during a dance party and quickly ripped through the cluttered warehouse. Oakland fire officials have yet to announce the cause of the blaze.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s