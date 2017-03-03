Sk8 Charleston is now open

Charleston finally has a skate park. Skateboarders, roller skaters, and BMX bikers have been asking for it for years, and now Sk8 Charleston is officially open. The park has a $4.8 million price tag. Skaters say it is state of the art, and they are excited to finally get to try it out.

One skateboarder, Zarian Robinson, says, “I’ve been watching it since the beginning, I hear they’ve been waiting about 10 years for this so it’s finally here”.

The park as four parts: a street course, snake run, a seven-foot-deep intermediate bowl, and an 11-foot-deep pro bowl. There’s something for every skill level and challenges for the new skaters to work toward.

Sarah Reynolds with Charleston County Parks and Recreation says, “I think it’s really going to be a great place for the community to come and give a lot of skateboarders in the area a place to meet up, and skate, and advance their skills as well.”

The park is open six days a week for skateboarding and roller blading, and Tuesdays are exclusively for BMX bikes.

The park is $3 a day for a pass, or $40 for the year. All skaters must sign a waiver and wear a helmet.

Robinson says, “That’s how you get better. You can try more things when you have pads”.

The excitement was clear as the skating community finally got to tear it up on their new playground.

Robinson says, “Day one I’ll buy my membership and be out here everyday.”

The official grand opening is Saturday March 4th. On March 4th and 11th there will be a celebration with food trucks and live bands starting at 1pm. The park is open daily from 10AM-10PM.