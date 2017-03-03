SC GOP chairman takes senior role at global diplomacy group

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The outgoing chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party is taking on a senior role at a group that is challenging the Trump administration’s push to boost military spending over the funding of diplomatic efforts.

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition says Thursday that Matt Moore started this week as its director of strategic initiatives. In that role, the group says he’ll be responsible for outreach to the Trump administration and the faith community.

The coalition recently coordinated a letter released signed by 121 retired military leaders opposing an administration proposal to cut $54 billion in foreign spending in favor of boosting the military.

Moore announced last month he would not seek a third term at the helm of the state party.

