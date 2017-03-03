Perfect timing: beer truck crash caught on dash cam

(KSNV/NBC News) — A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper’s dashcam captured an amazing coincidence of timing during a recent crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka had pulled over a driver for speeding.

“You guys have anything to drink tonight?” Smaka asks the driver. As the driver answers, squealing brakes can be heard.

Trooper Smaka and the driver are then pelted with beer bottles and cans.

“Well, over 1,000 pounds of beer shattering and a tidal wave of beer coming at me,” Smaka says.

A truck driver had lost control of his beer rig, spilling his load.

