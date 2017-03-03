North Charleston man arrested for alledged cocaine trafficing & related charkes

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- A North Charleston man was arrested Friday for alleged cocaine trafficking along with a slew of other charges including drug possession, unlawful carrying of a firearm, failure to stop for a blue light and more.

27-year-old Jared Weeks of Gaynor Avenue was arrested after leading officers on a car chase and foot pursuit.

North Charleston police initially saw Week’s car and tried to stop him for illegal window tinting. When the officer initiated a traffic stop Weeks led the officer on a pursuit and eventually fled on food. While running away he dropped a .45 calibur Kahr handgun to the ground near a sewer grate.

Weeks then broke into an apartment on Courtyard Square, barricading himself inside before eventually coming out.

Officers found 1.27 ounces of cocaine, 36.4 ounces of cocaine, 10.2 grams of cocaine base and 83 grams of marijuana in total in the incident. Officers also found two digital scales and a 15-round Glock magazine with three .40-calibur rounds.