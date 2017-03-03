MONEY MATTERS: Workshop to teach local teens how to manage money

More teens across the Lowcountry will learn how to manage their money after a workshop this weekend at the Charleston Southern University.

The youth financial education summit, Money Rocks, will be put on by Origin SC.

Those who attend will get the chance to participate in a number of workshop activities that are geared towards learning budgeting and money management skills. The event attracts hundreds each year and hopes to draw a big crowd again this year.

You can attend if you are 12 years old or older.

It kicks off on Saturday morning at 7:30 and goes until 1:30 in the afternoon.