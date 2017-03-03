Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch back on market for $67M

By Published:
FILE - In this July 2, 2009, file photo, workers standby at the train station at Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, Calif. Michael Jackson's former home has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. The Los Angeles Times reported March 1, 2017, that it had been relisted for sale for $67 million. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
LOS OLIVOS, Calif. (AP) – Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is back on the market with an asking price of $67 million.

The 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California, has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. The listed price represents a significant cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year.

In addition to a 12,500 square foot main residence and a 3,700 square foot pool house, the listing boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio. Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and a barn.

Jackson sold the ranch to Colony Capital prior to his 2009 death for $22.5 million. Colony Capital is headed by Thomas Barrack, a confidant and fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

The property is being re-introduced by Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Previews International.

