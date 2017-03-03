Man headed to federal court after Fentanyl found at Ladson home

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Ladson man is expected in federal court after federal drug enforcement agents, Homeland Security investigators and Dorchester County deputies found Fentanyl at a home off of Pinewood Street.

Robert Mansfield, 60, is charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

After the controlled substance was found at the Pinewood Street home, investigators immediately called in a hazmat team after a search warrant for the home was filed.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse calls Fentanyl a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

According to DEA spokesman, Jason Sandoval, a search warrant was obtained after an ongoing investigation into heroin and opioid distribution. Sandoval also said this case is not related to the takedown operation conducted across the Lowcountry and Pee Dee in February.