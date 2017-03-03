Malaysia files warrant for N. Korean worker

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – Malaysian police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a North Korean airline employee accused in the fatal poisoning of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader.

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said Friday that the warrant was issued for 37-year-old Kim Uk Il, who works for Air Koryo, North Korea’s national carrier. Police say he arrived in Malaysia Jan. 29, about two weeks before Kim Jong Nam was attacked with the nerve agent VX in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal.

Malaysian authorities have not said why they want to question Kim Uk Il. Earlier Friday they released another North Korean, citing of a lack of evidence. Police have said they believe Kim Uk Il is still in Malaysia.