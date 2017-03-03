kids-ii-recalls-oball-rattles-due-to-choking-hazard

(WCBD) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on Thursday for a baby rattle due to a possible choking hazard.

The ball-shaped Kids II Oball Rattle has been recalled because the clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children. About 680,000 (in addition, about 17,000 were sold in Canada) are a part of the recall.

The recall involves Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging. Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall.

Kids II has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking.

The Oball Rattles were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other retailers between January 2016 and February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

People who purchased the rattles should contact Kids II at 877-243-7314 or go to http://www.kidsii.com for more information.