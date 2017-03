A massive fire was burning along the Jersey Shore Friday morning, and it’s believed winds were fueling the flames.

Firefighters from Asbury Park, Neptune and Ocean Grove descended on 29 Seaview Ave. in Ocean Grove around 5:30 a.m. as smoke shot up into the sky and over the ocean several blocks away.

The fire was so intense shortly after 6 a.m. that it had caught an adjoining condominium complex on fire.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured in the blaze.