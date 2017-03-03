Cops: Parents charged after boy shoots self with dad’s gun

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Orangeburg County deputies have arrested the parents of a young boy who shot himself.

“It’s a frightening situation that could have been made more tragic,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We feel for this family but we have a duty to protect this child when the parents become careless.”

Timothy Ryan Collins II, 29, and Brittany Collins, 25, turned themselves in Thursday on charges of unlawful neglect of a child. During a hearing, bond was set on each at $5,000 personal recognizance.

Deputies say Timothy Collins’ car broke down last week. Before leaving his vehicle on the side of the road, authorities say he took his loaded gun from it and placed it in his wife’s car while their son was in it.

Deputies say the boy grabbed the gun, and it fired.

The 4-year-old boy is still in the hospital, and details about his condition were unknown. It wasn’t immediately clear if his parents had attorneys or when they would next appear in court.

The young boy turned 4 on March 2.