Charleston Chef & Top Chef contestant arrested for public intoxication

Chef Jamie Lynch
Chef Jamie Lynch

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)-  Top Chef contestant, Jamie Lynch was arrested last night for drunkenness. He was found by a Charleston City Police officer standing in front of a closed business on King street swaying back and forth in an intoxicated state.

Lynch was attempting to re-enter a bar after being escorted out for being too drunk. When the officer approached him, Lynch had difficulty walking in a straight line. He was arrested for public intoxication just after ten o’clock and released on bond Friday afternoon.

Lynch is the executive chef at 5Church on Market street and  was also a contestant on this season on Bravo’s Top Chef.

 

