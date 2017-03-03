Beech Hill Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award

omitchell small By Published:

News 2 presents Beech Hill Elementary with our News 2 Cool School award.

Beech Hill Elementary in Summerville is our Cool School of the week. All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at Beech Hill.  The Palmetto’s Finest School has had a consistent excellent rating with Palmetto Gold and Silver awards.

They have a school wide focus on growth mindset, and have student empowerment initiatives like student-led  parent  conferences and personalized learning initiatives, action based learning, maker space, and genius hour.

Students also run their own  learning garden.

Congratulations Beech Hill Beacons!

