Williams-Sonoma to host chef meet and greet during Wine and Food Festival

Charleston,SC (WCBD)–On Thursday one local store is opening its kitchen doors to the public.

Williams-Sonoma is hosting a meet and greet with their chefs at the King Street location.

The event is part of the Charleston Wine and Food Festival which kicked off Wednesday.

The event will take place from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. The event is free, but the store is asking anybody hoping to attend to R.S.V.P.

The Wine and Food Festival highlights culinary history in Charleston with a variety of events featuring guests, chefs, wine makers, beer makers and artists.