Summerville Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WCBD) -South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Derek Lee Board of Summerville, on multiple charges connected to child pornography.

According to investigators, Board engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor victim. Forensic examination of his cell phone revealed he was also in possession of child pornography.

Board was arrested on March 1, 2017 and has been charged with 15 counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and one count Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 30 years imprisonment.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force made the arrest.

The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.