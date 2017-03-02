Statement from Senators Graham and Whitehouse on meeting with FBI Director Comey on the Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee investigation of Russia

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), the chair and ranking member for the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, released this statement after meeting with FBI Director James Comey.

At approximately 1:30 today, Senators Graham and Whitehouse — who are the chair and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism — met with Director Comey to discuss their Subcommittee’s investigation of Russian efforts to influence elections at home and abroad. The purpose of the meeting was to make the Director aware of the Subcommittee’s work and to ensure that the Subcommittee’s efforts do not interfere with the work of the FBI.

Senators Graham and Whitehouse look forward to using their Subcommittee to inform the public of the toolbox of tactics used by Russia to undermine democracy, and working with the FBI to ensure that the FBI’s work is free of all political influence.