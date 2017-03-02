South Carolina worst in education according to U.S. News & World Report study

CHALRESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new study ranks South Carolina last in education in the country.

The data was compiled by the US News & World Report and is a part the organization’s inaugural ranking of all the states in several categories ranging from health care to opportunity. In the overall category, South Carolina was 45th.

The US News & World Report based their education ranking on 11 different types of data including college and high school graduation rates along with test scores.

Although the Palmetto State ranked well in 4-year degrees and Pre-K quality, the state’s test scores and college readiness floundered relative to other states.

To view the full report, click here.