Public’s help needed to find credit card theft suspects

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston City Police are asking for the public’s help to find two people suspected of using stolen credit cards.

The first suspect is described as an African American woman who used the card at Lululemon in the 200 block of King Street for nearly $900.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian woman who used another stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the 300 block area of King street for over $6,000. That stolen card was denied.

The two cards were taken from the same person’s purse while she was dining at Co Bahn Mi on Saturday, February 18th.

The two cards were used on the same day that they were stolen.

Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

