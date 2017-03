CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -The Charleston Police Department is conducting an investigation for shoplifting large amounts of Baby Formula that occurred at the Publix on James Island on February 6th, 21st, and 26th 2017.

The above pictured individuals might have information that could assist with the investigation, assistance is needed to identify them.

Anyone with information can call (843)743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or call Crime Stoppers at (843)554 1111.