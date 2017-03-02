One person hospitalized, three unaccounted for following mobile home fire

St. Stephen, SC (WCBD) – An early morning fire in Berkeley County has left one person hospitalized and three others remain unaccounted for.

Officials responded to the 100 block of Shady Trail Lane in St. Stephen sometime around 3:30 Thursday morning for reports of a fully engulfed structure fire.

Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but there are reports that there were three others who were inside of the home at the time, they are currently unaccounted for.

SLED was also called out to investigate the fire. They are expected to arrive on scene by 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, crews continue to search for the 3 unaccounted for people, and put out hot spots inside the double wide trailer, which is considered a complete loss.

Multiple agencies currently remain on the scene as an investigation into the fire continues.

News 2 has sent a crew to the scene to gather more details.

