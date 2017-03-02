One person dead after single car accident in Florence County

Florence County, SC (WCBD)- One person has died after a single car crash in Florence County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Camp Branch Road in the Scranton community.

A 1998 Lincoln traveling east on Camp Branch Road ran off the right side of the road, tried to regain control, then ran off the left side of the road,hit some trees, and then overturned.

The driver was the only passenger and was not wearing his seat belt.

The identity of the deceased has not been made public. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

