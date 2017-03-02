One person dead after crash in Colleton County

Colleton County, SC (WCBD)- One person died after a crash in Colleton County.

Authorities say a 62-year-old man from Virginia was driving south on Interstate 95, when his Ford Explorer ran off the road near mile marker 63 at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The SUV hit several trees at a high speed before stopping.

Upon arrival, officials said the driver was trapped in the wreckage and showed no signs of life.

The driver was the only occupant and was wearing a seat belt.

The Coroner’s office responded to the scene with South Carolina Highway Patrol and Firefighters.

We will bring you more on this story as information becomes available.

