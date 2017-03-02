Goose Creek remembers Sharonda Coleman-Singleton with Track Meet

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – A tragedy took Sharonda Coleman-Singleton’s life but not her legacy.

High school athletes are racing to remember the former Goose Creek high school teacher and track coach.

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton always pushed others to achieve.

“She inspired us to reach our dreams,” said Goose Creek High School Special Education teacher Elizabeth Beckwith. “That’s why we want to make sure that this dream is fulfilled.”

According to Sharonda’s peers at Goose Creek High School, her dream was to host a track meet and on Wednesday that dream was realized.

In March of 2016, “Goose Creek Gator Crawl” raised $15,000 to buy new equipment for Wednesday’s meet.

It was a small track meet, with only three schools participating but the goal is to continue to raise money until it is a state-sanctioned meet, with the ability to host schools from all over South Carolina.

The 2nd annual “Gator Crawl” is set for April 22nd and this year, three professional athletes donated signed jerseys to the online auction.

Former South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman and New York Jets player Brandon Shell is one of the three to donate a jersey. He has fond memories of Singleton.

“We all knew Mrs. Singleton. She was a very loving lady and I knew that if I was down here and she was here, she’d want me to be here,” said Shell.

.@NYjets O-Lineman and former Goose a Creek & @GamecockFB star Brandon Shell came out to support his alma mater. He's going to Cola to train pic.twitter.com/5Jks140ySt — Evan West (@TV_Evan) March 1, 2017