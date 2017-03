GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – Tim Baldwin has coached the Goose Creek High School girls basketball team for sixteen years but it’s been seven since his squad has took home a title.

According to him, a change in the history books is long overdue and his team will have a chance to add to the trophy case on Friday night when Goose Creek plays Wade Hampton at 7pm in the 5A State Championship in Columbia.

Evan West was joined by the girls basketball team on Wednesday night to preview the game.