Dillon Man Enters Guilty Plea in Federal Court on Gun Charges

Columbia, South Carolina —- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Florwer Carlin Lizano, age 31, of Dillon, pled guilty on Monday in federal court in Florence, to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1). United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence accepted the plea and will impose sentence after he has reviewed the presentence report which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

The evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing established on August 5, 2016, an officer with the Dillon Police Department found Lizano asleep in a vehicle at 5:00am. When the officer approached the vehicle, he observed a hand gun in Lizano’s waist band. It was determined that Lizano was a previously convicted felon and was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm. The firearm was a 9mm pistol which had previously traveled in interstate commerce which gave federal agents jurisdiction over the case.

Ms. Drake stated the maximum penalty the defendant faces is imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of $250,000.

The case was investigated by officers with the Dillon Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Buddy Bethea of the Florence office handled the case.