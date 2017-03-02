Charleston County Sheriff’s Office search for missing person

By Published:
Adam Cheek
Adam Cheek

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a missing person.

Authorities are search for 22-year-old Adam Corley Cheek, who was last seen on February 2, 2017 at 1982 Holliday Street in Charleston.

Cheek is described at a 5’11” white male, weight 135lbs. and walks with a limp. His car is a 1997 gold Buick Lesaber which was located in McClellanville.

If you see Cheek of know where he’s is authorities ask that you please call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (843)202-1700 or Det Downing (843)554-2237

