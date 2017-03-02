Baylor’s Mulkey apologizes for remarks about assault scandal

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, center, coaches her team against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Baylor won 103-64. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has made a tearful apology for her recent remarks about the school’s sexual assault scandal.

In defending the school against critics last weekend, Mulkey said Baylor fans should “knock them right in the face” and said it’s time to “move on” from the scandal. After those comments caused a storm of controversy, the two-time national championship coach said Thursday she is “sorry for the choice of words.”

Mulkey also said her heart goes out to assault victims and said the school failed them.

Baylor is facing several federal lawsuits from women who say the school mishandled or ignored sexual and physical assault claims for years.

