Suspect in theft of Girl Scout money in custody

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, police arrested the suspect Wednesday who was wanted in reference to the theft of money on Sunday from a group of Girl Scouts.

A citizen called Crime Stoppers and said the suspect was in a Morris Street residence getting a haircut. The caller provided a description of the residence and of the suspect.

Officers went to the Morris Street residence and arrested the suspect.

Stephen Andrew Sciarrino, 31, is charged with purse snatching. Sciarrino was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The incident occurred about 3:10 p.m. A Girl Scout troop was selling Girl Scout cookies in front of the Petco at 975 Savannah Highway.

The Girl Scouts had just counted their money and were changing shifts. They had their backs turned to the table when a man ran up, grabbed the container with their money in it and ran away.

The man stole $345.00