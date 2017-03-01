Retired deputy shoots would-be burglar

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCBD) – A retired Berkeley County deputy shot a burglar at his home in Ridgeville Wednesday morning.

Berkeley County deputies responded to the scene off Poplar Hill Drive just after 7 a.m.

An witness who wanted to remain anonymous told News 2 says he saw a man running to the retired deputies house then heard a single gunshot less than a minute later.

BCSO says since the incident involved a retired deputy, they turned the case over to State Law Enforcement Division.

SLED says the burglar was wounded in the leg and transported to MUSC with life non-life-threatening injuries.

No Charges have been filed yet, according to SLED.