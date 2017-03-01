Hundreds gather to remember mother and son pair killed in car accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Family and friends gathered at Pepperhill Park to remember 44-year-old Ruth Ruffin and her 12-year-old son Eyfinn Ruffin.

The two were killed in a car accident on I-26 in Berkeley County on Sunday. The car rolled several times on I-26 east near Jedburg and ended up partially submerged in water.

http://counton2.com/2017/02/26/two-people-dead-after-car-overturns/

Authorities say three other people survived the accident.

Eyfinn Ruffin, remembered as Big-E, was an all-star athlete. He played basketball, football, and baseball.

“Big-E is what we call a utility player, he played both on the offensive and the defensive lines. Even more than his athletic abilities he was a leader we looked at him as the coach on the field. We just talked to Big-E and he just kind of ran everything.” said Pepperhill head football coach Otto Riley.