High pollen counts may be here to stay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Watery eyes, sneezing, and coughing are just some of the symptoms you may be experiencing. Allergy season came early this year thanks to warm temperatures and a mild winter.

“We usually don’t see counts as high as we are seeing for tree pollen until march so definitely a few weeks early,” says Dr. Meredith Moore.

Moore says Charleston Allergy and Asthma has seen an increase in patients coming in for treatment.

“We have definitely seen an increase of people coming in saying they are miserable and need more help,” says Dr. Moore.

Experts recommend limiting time outdoors and taking a shower before bed. It is also important to keep car windows closed and the air conditioning on recirculate.

Dr. Moore says this early rise in pollen could mean a longer allergy season.

“It will likely extend the pollen season because we are going to roll from our tree pollens, to our grass pollen season, to our weed pollen in the Fall so I don’t see a clear signal that there end to the tree pollen and people are going to feel relief before the grass pollen starts,” says Dr. Moore.