Groundbreaking set for trail that’s been in the works almost a decade

Folks in Hanahan will soon have a trail that’s been in the works almost a decade.

The City announced a Tanner Trail groundbreaking ceremony set for Thursday, March 9th at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier delays involved getting approvals through SCDOT; permitting issues with Santee Cooper; and funding issues as the price of the project ballooned over time.

The project, which is less than a mile of sidewalk, should only take three months to construct.

This is a $545,856.00 project with $386,428.00 coming by way of a Federal Enhancement Grant.

$66,400 in matching funds comes from Berkeley County.

The balance of funding, $93,028.00 will be provided by the City of Hanahan through Developmental Impact Fees collected in the Tanner Plantation / Foster Creek community.